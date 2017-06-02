Family and friends share memories of Deputy Devin Hodges

As many remember Deputy Devin Hodges, his friends and family want the community to know he wasn’t just a cop on the job, but off the job. His passion plainly put was to love and serve others.

“We live in the country so when you see a cop car come barreling up you are like oh my god. But he came out of that car in his uniform in his own patrol car and you know he did it, he chased his dream,” said Kristen Davis, Hodge’s cousin.

Davis remembers her fun, loving and sometimes goofy cousin who ran up and down the streets

of Ware Shoals pretending he was an officer.

“You never lose that childhood that memory and that love for each other,” Davis said.

At the age of 18, Hodges became a dispatcher in Anderson County, making friends along the way. One in particular shared her last texts to Devin with teary eyes.

They were talking about plans to ride along with him on patrol this weekend, to his boat training that tragic morning, to the texts of concern that will forever go unanswered.

Those who knew him say he was a big guy with a big personality and no matter what would put a smile on your face.

“He would get off in the morning and I knew he was tired but he would walk out the door and regardless of the time of year he’d say Merry Christmas then he’d go home and spend time with his family,” said Chief Eddie Briggs, Lander University Police.

As many say, he was just taken too soon.

“The future that he had in serving their community if they didn’t know him they’ll miss not knowing him,” Briggs said.

Officer Devin Hodges at Lander University