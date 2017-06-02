GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A youth group is urging people to come forward to help find the people responsible for the death of Makiya Hawkins.

The president of Beyond Differences Youth Council, Asya Sheffield, and other youth are speaking at County Square Friday afternoon asking people involved or witnesses to come forward to help provide closure for the crime.

The news conference will begin at 4:00pm and will be streamed live on WSPA.com.

The group is also encouraging other youth organizations to join them to stop violence like this in the future.

“We have to address youth violence from a larger comprehensive perspective that is inclusive of every segment of our community,” says Sheffield.

17-year-old Makiya Hawkins died after she was shot behind the Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors on May 14.

Sheriff Will Lewis says Hawkins was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting.

“We have no indication at all, no reason to believe, that Makiya was in any way involved with a gang,” Lewis said.

Sheriff Lewis says Hawkins was just a bystander.

More stories you may like on 7News

Group urges witnesses to come forward after Makiya Hawkins shooting A youth group is urging people to come forward to help find the people responsible for the death of Makiya Hawkins.

Blacksburg man’s body recovered from Lake Greenwood The body of a man who drowned at Lake Greenwood was recovered Thursday night, according to the coroner.

Sketch released of suspect who tried to kidnap Spartanburg teen Police have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

Police investigating muscle tissue shipped to CVS in Greenville Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.