Help find missing man who may need medical care in Pickens Co.

Gabriel Bradley Hein

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Deputies say 28-year-old Gabriel Bradley Hein walked away from his parents’ home on Wednesday evening and has not been seen since.

Hein is a white man and is described to be about 5’11” tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has brown hair and a brown beard, and he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown or tan shorts, gray-colored “Croc” shoes and was carrying a gray-colored backpack.

According to deputies, Hein may be in need of medical care due to recent episodes of paranoia and statements he made to his family about how he felt like people were trying to take his life.

If you have any information about Hein’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

If you see Hein, deputies say to call 911 but do not try to detain him.

