HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since May 4.

17-year-old Tyrone Shakel Davis was last seen in Green Meadows and Foster Circle in Hendersonville.

Davis is 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911 or the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.