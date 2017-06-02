Help find missing teen in Rutherford Co.

By Published:
Nicholas Mazziota

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Mazziota was last seen Thursday morning.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, brown/khaki pants, orange tennis shoes, and a red backpack.

He is white, about 5’7″ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Mazziota’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 287-6247 or (828) 286-2911.

