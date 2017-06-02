Help ID money grab suspect in Greenville Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying and finding a man who is believed to be responsible for several money grabs.

On numerous occasions, the suspect entered the store, went to the register with items to buy, and then grabbed money when the register was opened, deputies say.

The Dollar General, Family Dollar, and BP Gas Station on White Horse Road were all impacted.

The following locations also reported similar incidents:

  • Sunoco on Geer Highway in Marietta
  • Stop n’ Go on Conestee Road in Greenville
  • George A. Francis Package Store on W. Parker Road in Greenville
  • Dollar General on Anderson Road in Greenville
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

