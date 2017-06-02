Hometown Spotlight Woodruff, SC

This week 7 News travels to a city gearing up for a big barbecue festival.

City leaders in Woodruff, SC said the city is a mix of old mill village charm and new outdoor trails to get you ready for your next adventure.

Piggin in the Park a sanctioned barbecue competition will start Friday at 5 and continue through Saturday.

Woodruff gets the word out through their hometown radio station WQUL.

People living there said residents meet at local restaurants like Friends Café to share the latest news and event gossip.

City Manager Lee Bailey said there are also many new restaurants and businesses moving in downtown, like Frou Boutique, Humble Grounds coffee shop and the Snow Castle snow ball treats.

Spartanburg County Parks tells us there are new hiking trails, a disc golf course and renovations are being completed at McKinney Park downtown.