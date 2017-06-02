Mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatballs with nails

NEW HOPE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

AL.com reports that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.

Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear if Burhans has an attorney.

She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.

More stories you may like on 7News

Blacksburg man’s body recovered from Lake Greenwood The body of a man who drowned at Lake Greenwood was recovered Thursday night, according to the coroner.

Sketch released of suspect who tried to kidnap Spartanburg teen Police have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

Police investigating muscle tissue shipped to CVS in Greenville Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan. The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find h…