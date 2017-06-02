Man accused of shooting at Newberry officers out of hospital

Related Coverage Man shot after shooting at officers, say Newberry Police

NEWBERRY, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting at Newberry Police officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail, Friday.

Police say 41-year-old Glenn Boris is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Newberry Police say Boris shot at officers who returned fire. Boris was hit and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, shortly after midnight when officers heard gunshots, according to SLED.

Boris was released from Palmetto Health Richland Hospital and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Saturday morning.