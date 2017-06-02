Man arrested after punching, choking wife, police say

King Soloman David Prince Gilkey

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after he assaulted his wife, according to the Union Police Department.

Police say 29-year-old King Soloman David Prince Gilkey has been charged with aggravated domestic violence after he punched and choked his wife until she lost consciousness.

According to arrest warrants, Gilkey hit his wife in the face and chest and choked her until she was unconscious.

His wife was taken to Union Medical Center for treatment.

She told police that her husband told her he had found somebody else, so she went to stay at a friend’s house.

She said Gilkey then walked into her friend’s house and punched her.

She says she ran outside to hide from him, but he found her and picked her up by her throat, choking her, and continued to hit her.

