Man arrested on larceny charges from 2011, deputies say

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on outstanding warrants related to investigations from 2011, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 38-year-old James Henry Richardson was charged in 2011 with two counts of Grand Larceny and one count of Petit Larceny.

Richardson is connected to three separate larceny incidents that occurred in Oconee County, deputies say.

One incident involved a John Deere Gator that was valued at about $8,000. It was taken from an address on Pine Grove Road near Seneca.

In another incident, a 6 x 12 utility trailer, valued at about $800, was taken from an address on Earles Grove Road near Westminster.

In a third incident, a 2010 Kubota RTV, valued at about $14,000, was taken from an address on Smith Dairy Farm Road near Westminster.

After investigating and gathering evidence, it was determined that Richardson had stolen all three items.

The John Deere Gator was recovered in Pickens County, and the utility trailer and Kubota RTV were recovered in York County.

All items were given back to the owners.

Richardson is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $12,000 surety bond.

