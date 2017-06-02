Man charged with strangling pet cat to death, officials say

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a felony charge after humane officials say he admitted to killing his pet cat.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted David W. Robinson Thursday.

Animal Charity Director Mary Louk said that Robinson admitted he punched and strangled his cat on May 15.

Robinson is now the first person in Mahoning County to be charged with violating Goddard’s Law, which is Ohio’s prohibitions covering companion animals.

The law, which was passed in September, makes it a fifth-degree felony to harm a companion animal or pet.

“Up until September of last year, it was always a misdemeanor,” Louk said. “No matter what someone did to an animal, no matter what the level of cruelty, it was always a misdemeanor and in some cases that just doesn’t feel right.”

Robinson is expected to appear in court for arraignment on the charge later this month.

