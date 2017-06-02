Man says unknown woman left baby with him overnight, didn’t return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WSPA) – A baby was given to a man in Charlotte by a woman he says he didn’t know, according to WBTV.

The man called 911 just before 7:00 a.m. and told police that the woman had abandoned the infant, WBTV reports.

He said he met the woman around 9:00 p.m. Thursday while walking through Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive.

According to WBTV, the man said the woman asked him to watch the baby but never returned.

After the call, WBTV says police began asking the public to help identify the baby and find the mother.

The baby was described as being between six and eight months old.

The woman has since been found and has a different story than that of the 911 caller, WBTV says.

They say police believe the two may know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

