Memorial service info for fallen deputy Devin Hodges

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has released the memorial service information for fallen Deputy Devin Hodges.

The Hodges family will be receiving friends at the Anderson Civic Center on Monday, June 5th, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Civic Center is located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, SC 29625.

Funeral Services will also be held at the Anderson Civic Center on Tuesday, June 6th, at 1:00 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Deputy Hodges will be laid to rest at Oak Brook Cemetery in Greenwood County, SC.

The “Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund” has been created to benefit the family of Deputy Hodges. Contributions can be made in person or by mail at any Park Sterling Bank location.

Deputy Hodges’ (B-32) patrol vehicle has been placed on the front lawn of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for those wishing to visit, pay their respects, or leave memorials.

Deputy Devin Hodges died in a boating accident at Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.

According to coroner Greg Shore, the Anderson County sheriff’s deputy’s life jacket was tangled in the boat’s propeller and he was pinned under the boat. The coroner says Hodges only had bruises on his chest and arms.

The accident happened near the Singing Pines Campground in Starr.

Hodges fell from a boat during a joint training exercise involving the Army Corps of Engineers and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

