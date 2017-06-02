Southern Sisters Boutique

Corporate Deli Opens with “The Godfather” Theme in Haywood Mall - Longtime local favorite sandwich shop “Corporate Deli” now has a new location and theme! Owners Angelo and Angela Di Pardo are bringing thei…

Villive Summer Concert Series - Every Friday from 6-to-9 you can check out free music in the Village of West Greenville at the Villive Summer Concert Series and tonight Dar…

National Donut Day - Did you know that Friday is National Donut Day? Chelsia Spivey with the Salvation Army Greenville is here to tell us about the sweet holiday…

The Blessed Beard - Guys this one is for you. Do you have a beard and aren't sure how to care for it? David Pendergrass with The Blessed Beard has you covered w…

Show Themed “Cub Grub” Menu - The Broadway smash hit "The Lion King" is now on stage at the Peace Center until June 25th and everyone is in the spirit, including local re…

What’s Brewing - Here is a look at What’s Brewing tonight!

Hillary Keane Project Performs - Hillary Keane Project will be performing tomorrow night at the Villive Summer Concert Series.

Local Owners of Roots to be Featured on ‘We Bought The Farm’ - Owners of Roots and 4 Rooms Wesley Turner and Daniel Schavey had a dream to move from their downtown Greenville home to a spacious farm in t…

Broadway Audition Workshop With Jason Styres - A New York City casting director will have an audition workshop right here in the Upstate. His name is Jason Styres and he'll be doing the w…