Spartanburg woman dies following roll-over crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say a woman has died days after a roll over crash in Roebuck.

The 54-year-old Spartanburg woman was driving north on Stone Station Road when she ran off the road and hit a culvert, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the car overturned and the driver was entrapped. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with injuries on Monday morning. Troopers say she died at the hospital from injuries on Thursday.

The victim’s name has not been released by the coroner’s office as of Friday morning.