Taylors bride-to-be wins $125,000 in time for her wedding

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – A woman from Taylors has a good chance of getting her upcoming marriage off to a good start.

The bride-to-be won $125,000 playing the 7X The Money game in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was about to pass out,” she said according to SCEL officials when she scratched off the ticket she purchased at a Murphy USA in Taylors.

The couple plans to use some of the money to make their wedding more affordable, but plan to save the rest of the winnings.

Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the 7X The Money game. Tickets cost five dollars apiece.