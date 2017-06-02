Teen connected to several car break-ins, deputies say

Dalton Dion Hopkins

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Warrants have been secured for a teen who is connected to several vehicle break-ins near the Chase High Road area over the course of a week, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles were broken into between April 20th and April 27th.

Detectives say that 17-year-old Dalton Dion Hopkins is from Charlotte but has ties to Rutherford County and is a person of interest in this investigation.

Hopkins is currently being held on unrelated charges at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Deputies say these charges include possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, felon carrying concealed gun, and resisting a public officer.

Detectives have secured warrants against Hopkins that include 13 counts of break or enter of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of firearm, possession of firearm by felon, one count of felony larceny, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, and two counts of possession of hand gun by a minor.

Hopkins will be transferred to the Rutherford County Detention Center after he is released from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

