Trump’s tweeted typo ‘covfefe’ becoming vanity license plates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president’s now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it’s also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about “constant negative press covfefe.” Trump later poked fun at it, saying, “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of “plate regret.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Blacksburg man’s body recovered from Lake Greenwood The body of a man who drowned at Lake Greenwood was recovered Thursday night, according to the coroner.

Sketch released of suspect who tried to kidnap Spartanburg teen Police have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

Police investigating muscle tissue shipped to CVS in Greenville Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan. The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find h…