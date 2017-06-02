Upstate men went online to seek sex with children, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP/WSPA) – Police in an Atlanta suburb say 15 men were captured as part of a sting operation aimed at catching people who go online looking for sex with underage people.

Marietta police say a few of the suspects are from the local area, but many are from across Georgia. Police said two suspects were from South Carolina; one was from Alabama; and one was from Oregon.

Police told WSB-TV that detectives answered online ads and went into chat rooms acting as underage girls to make contact with men seeking sex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the operation was part of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s “Operation Spring Cleaning” initiative, which aims to crack down on underage online sex crimes.

The newspaper reports that the two suspects from South Carolina live in the Upstate.

Thornton Barrow, 54 of Central, and Keith Grogan, 44, of Graycourt are among those captured in the sting, according to the report.

Suspects face computer pornography charges.