‘Wear Orange’ campaign for National Gun Violence Awareness in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and several cities throughout South Carolina will be participating in the national “Wear Orange” campaign.

Greenville is one of the seven cities that will join the campaign in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” will be hosting the “Wear Orange” rally on Saturday, June 3rd.

It will begin at 2:00 p.m. at One City Plaza on Main Street.

Some other SC cities participating in the campaign are Columbia, North Charleston, Summerville, Conway, Beaufort, and Bluffton.

For more information on the "Wear Orange" campaign, click here.

