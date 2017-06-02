Weekend events for June 3-4

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at events happening in our area this weekend.

If you’re looking for music and barbecue, Rhythm and Ribs is where you want to be. It’s happening in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. It begins today at 4 p.m. and continues tomorrow. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and you can get them online or at the event. Click or tap here for details.

An Upstate favorite is turning 50! Greenwood’s Festival of Flowers is back and a great way to kick off summer. It runs throughout the month of June with a lot going on this weekend to start it off. They’ll have their many topiary sculptures on display. They’ll have a crafts show, live performances, a kids fest and even a wine walk. Click here for more information about the festival.

If you’re looking to do something active, head over to the Saluda River Rally. You’ll kayak down the river for either 9 or 15 miles and it all helps the Anderson County Special Olympic athletes. You can still register online here.