Woman accused of ‘pimping’ teen, living off earnings

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman is accused of “pimping out” a teenage girl by posting suggestive pictures of her on a website known for adult classified ads.

The SunSentinel reports Destiny Santilli remains in the Broward County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday.

She’s charged with human trafficking of a child under 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and living off the earnings of a prostitute.

Authorities say Santilli was arrested in a motel room with girl who had been reported missing from nearby Fort Lauderdale.

The teen told investigators she met Santilli through friends in April.

The teen told investigators Santilli set up meetings and arranged payments, and once kept the entire $100 she made on a date.

A lawyer for Santilli isn’t listed in records.

