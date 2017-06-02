Woman arrested after coercing kids into stealing phones, police say


Kinsley Marie Gray
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after two cell phones were stolen at the Walmart on North Duncan Bypass, according to the Union Police Department.
Police say 20-year-old Kinsley Marie Gray has been charged with shoplifting and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
They say she coerced, or tried to coerce, three children into stealing a cell phone from Walmart.
The children are 6, 10, and 11 years old, according to arrest warrants.

