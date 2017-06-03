6 of 18 Clemson students studying in London marked safe

(WSPA) – Clemson University has reached out to students who are studying in London to make sure they are safe after the incidents on and near the London Bridge.

The Clemson Abroad Global Engagement program has confirmed that 6 of 18 students are safe, but they are still waiting to hear from the others.

Because it is past midnight in London, the other students may not respond until the morning, the director of the program says.

A student who was visiting London from Clemson’s Belgium program has also been confirmed safe.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

