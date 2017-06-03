California could soon end Daylight saving time

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The state of California is one step closer to becoming the third state to eliminate daylight saving time.

On Thursday, the California house passed Assembly Bill 807 by a vote of 48-6. It now heads to the senate for consideration.

The bill would repeal the state’s 67-year-old Daylight Saving Time Act, giving lawmakers the option to keep California on either standard time or daylight saving time year round. If it passes the Senate, the bill would become a ballot measure on the next statewide election, allowing voters to have the final say.

A similar bill failed to pass last year. Efforts in other states have also failed in recent years, with many lawmakers claiming keeping states on a single time year round would harm businesses.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that currently do not observe daylight saving time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…

One killed in Cherokee Co. crash near I-85 One person died after a single vehicle crash near Blacksburg early Saturday morning.

Clemson tops UNCG 5-4 in NCAA tourney opener Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCA…

Driver escapes fiery crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. Firefighters are working to put out a fire after a car burst into flames following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.