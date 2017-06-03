Clemson Falls to Vanderbilt, 9-4; Tigers Face UNCG Sunday at 1PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Vanderbilt totaled 16 hits, including eight doubles, to defeat No. 15 Clemson 9-4 in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Commodores, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their season record to 35-22-1, while the Tigers fell to 40-20. It was the fourth all-time meeting between the two teams and first since 1986.

Jason Delay and Will Toffey hit run-scoring doubles in the Commodores’ three-run fourth inning. Vanderbilt scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning after the first two batters were retired to take a 7-0 lead. Toffey’s run-scoring double and Jeren Kendall’s two-run double highlighted the uprising.

The Tigers answered with three two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Andrew Cox’s two-run double and Jordan Greene’s run-scoring single. Kendall hit another run-scoring double in the top of the eighth inning, then Seth Beer lined a solo homer, his 15th long ball of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Delay added a run-scoring single in the ninth inning.

Kyle Wright (5-5) earned the win, as he allowed seven hits, three runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Charlie Barnes (5-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded 13 hits, seven runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

Clemson plays UNC Greensboro in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m., on ESPN3. The Tigers will be the designated visiting team against the Spartans. The winner of that game will be the designated visiting team when it takes on Vanderbilt on Sunday at 7 p.m., on ESPN3.