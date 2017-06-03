Community Health Awareness Day in Spartanburg

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people came out today for the 20th annual Community Health Awareness Day.

The event was held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

People were able to get all sorts of free health screenings at the event.

There was also a community baby shower, bingo, Zumba, and activities for the kids.

“There are a lot of people who are just not aware of how important it is to be screened early and we help bring education and awareness to that and we do the free screenings here,” said Theresa Romano with ReGenesis Health Care.

Organizers of the event say they hope to keep it going for years to come.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s