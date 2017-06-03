Community Health Awareness Day in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people came out today for the 20th annual Community Health Awareness Day.

The event was held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

People were able to get all sorts of free health screenings at the event.

There was also a community baby shower, bingo, Zumba, and activities for the kids.

“There are a lot of people who are just not aware of how important it is to be screened early and we help bring education and awareness to that and we do the free screenings here,” said Theresa Romano with ReGenesis Health Care.

Organizers of the event say they hope to keep it going for years to come.

More stories you may like on 7News

Family of Leonna Wright begs for answers 2 years after disappearance Two years after Leonna Wright disappeared from a Pendleton apartment complex, her family is coming together to beg the public for answers th…

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…

ID of man killed in fiery Cherokee Co. crash near I-85 One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Blacksburg early Saturday morning, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Clemson tops UNCG 5-4 in NCAA tourney opener Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCA…