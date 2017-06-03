Coroner ID’s 1 of 2 killed in wreck on I-385 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified one victim after a deadly crash on I-385 South, near exit 35, early Friday morning.

The coroner says 50-year-old Jesse Robert Carroll was killed after his car was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Carroll died at the scene, the coroner says. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The coroner’s office said another person died in the crash, but they have not released that person’s identity yet.

The crash involved four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, a car, and truck. It happened near Woodruff Road around 5:00 a.m.

Greenville police and the coroner’s office are investigating the wreck.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for a few hours after the accident.

