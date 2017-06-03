Coroner ID’s 1 of 2 killed in wreck on I-385 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified one victim after a deadly crash on I-385 South, near exit 35, early Friday morning.

The coroner says 50-year-old Jesse Robert Carroll was killed after his car was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Carroll died at the scene, the coroner says. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The coroner’s office said another person died in the crash, but they have not released that person’s identity yet.

The crash involved four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, a car, and truck. It happened near Woodruff Road around 5:00 a.m.

Greenville police and the coroner’s office are investigating the wreck.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for a few hours after the accident.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…

ID of man killed in fiery Cherokee Co. crash near I-85 One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Blacksburg early Saturday morning, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Clemson tops UNCG 5-4 in NCAA tourney opener Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCA…

Driver escapes fiery crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. Firefighters are working to put out a fire after a car burst into flames following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.