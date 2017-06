PENDLETON, ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – Dispatchers say two people were shot at the Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street in Pendleton.

It happened at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene. Dispatch says two people were shot, both in the leg, and taken to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.