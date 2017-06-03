Family of Leonna Wright begs for answers 2 years after disappearance

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – It has been almost two years…since Leonna Wright went missing from a Pendleton apartment complex.

It was an emotional and heartbreaking night as Leonna Wright’s friends and family came together to remember her on what would have been her third birthday.

“I’m cried out. Now I’m ready to fight,” says Julia Sullivan, Leonna’s grandmother.

“Baby Leonna has been a representative of Anderson County. She is not just Pendleton’s little girl, she’s Anderson County’s little girl,” says Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

On June 6, 2015, Leonna Wright disappeared from a Pendleton apartment complex and hasn’t been seen since. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Leonna’s recovery.

“I know there’s a little code in the streets “no snitching”. But when it comes to babies and elderly people, and unsolved murders, and missing people, there needs to be a crack in that whole “no snitching” rule,” says Traci Fant, a community activist.

Family members and the sheriff’s office hope the money will finally persuade someone with information to come forward. You are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.