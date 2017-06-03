Man charged after taking toddler on motorcycle ride

LIBERTY CO., TX (WCMH) — A Texas man photographed with a toddler on a motorcycle is now facing child endangerment charges. That picture went viral and sparked outrage on social media.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says the photo shows Anthony Welsh, 30, riding a motorcycle with an infant child sitting in front of him over the gas tank.
Welsh has a long criminal history with previous arrests on multiple charges, including assault and theft. He surrendered himself earlier this week on a child endangerment charge.
Investigators say he had been hiding out at a friend’s house.
He is now out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
Under Texas law, it’s illegal for children under five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
