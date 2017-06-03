Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

(WFLA) – A 31-year-old man died after he ignored warnings about swimming after getting a new tattoo, according to CNN.

The unidentified man reportedly developed vibriosis, a flesh-eating bacteria, while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico days after getting a tattoo of a crucifix and praying hands on his right calf.

Tattoo artists typically advise those they ink to avoid swimming in the water to let the wound properly heal.

According to reports, the man was given antibiotics, but his condition further deteriorated. His organs began to fail and he was placed on life support.

He died weeks later after succumbing to septic shock.

The CDC claims vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States each year. Most infections occur between May and October when water temperatures are warm.

