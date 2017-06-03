More criminal charges against former church employee

Related Coverage Woman says she was sexually assaulted as a child by church driver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

These are the latest in a string of sex-related crimes Anders is accused of, stemming from his time working at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church back in the 80’s.

Before Saturday’s hearing, Anders was out on bond for 8 pending charges including several counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Chris Clayton came forward to speak out after years of silence, saying he wants to give other victims the courage to do the same.

“As a Christian man I have to forgive to be forgiven and I have some mixed emotions but my main goal is for the bigger cause, to bring justice to the past, present, future victims,” Clayton told 7News.

7News covered Anders’ arrest in 2013 when he had 27 charges for sexually assaulting at least 2 children who deputies say he also met working at that church in the 1970’s.

Judge Ernest Michael O’Brien said he was the judge in Anders’ 2013 case and in light of those charges as well as the numerous others that have come to light, the judge said he considers Anders a danger to the community.

Anders’ attorney Lucas Marchant told 7News, “Mr. Anders asserts his innocence on these charges and welcomes the opportunity to address these allegations through the judicial process.”

