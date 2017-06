ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a motorcyclist with at least one gunshot wound in the 7000 block of Liberty Hwy near Pendleton around 9 a.m.

The victim was taken to AnMed for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting.