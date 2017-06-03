NC bill would allow concealed guns without permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are considering eliminating the requirement that people must have a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

House Bill 746 already has cleared the House Finance Committee and a House Judiciary Committee.

Several members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America spent Thursday lobbying at the General Assembly against the bill that would change some existing gun laws.

“North Carolina is going to be much more at risk of violent crimes happening here,” said Kaki McKinney, North Carolina Deputy Chapter Lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The bill would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in the same places where they are currently allowed to carry handguns openly.

“This will be a big advantage for citizens in our state which are law-abiding citizens to be able to defend themselves,” said Rep. Chris Millis, (R-Pender), one of the bill’s sponsors.

Millis said in businesses or other locations where open-carry is prohibited, concealed handgun holders would still need to have a permit. Opponents are concerned it would take away the safety training required to get a permit.

“It would obviously mean that we would have people who have no training, who have never shot a gun possibly before, who don’t know where and when they can have a gun,” said McKinney.

“This is only dealing with putting parity between open carry and concealed carry in places where you can currently open carry,” said Millis. “We’re not broadening any aspects of firearm possession.”

The bill also has a provision that would allow a firearms safety class to be offered as an elective at North Carolina high schools.

It could be voted on by the entire House next week.

