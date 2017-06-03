One killed in Cherokee Co. crash near I-85

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after a single vehicle crash near Blacksburg early Saturday morning.

According to the Cherokee Co. Coroner’s Office, the victim is male and was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The collision happened around 4:15 a.m. near the I-85 on-ramp for Exit 102, reports the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office report states that the driver of an SUV ran off the right side of the roadway into the woods before overturning and catching fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dental records will be used to identify the victim and an autopsy will be performed, as the coroner’s office continues to investigate this fatal crash.

