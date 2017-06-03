SC outlaws keeping wild animals as pets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina will no longer allow lions, tigers, or bears to be kept as pets.

A new law taking effect January 1 makes it illegal to own a “large wild cat, non-native bear or great ape.” That leaves just four states without rules against keeping wild animals as pets, according to the Associated Press.

House Natural Resources Chairman David Hiott says officials guess there are fewer than a hundred statewide. The numbers are unclear, however, because the state doesn’t track it.

No humans have been killed by wild pets, but Hiott says the law is about preventing potential tragedies.

The Humane Society has documented at least 10 cases since 1991 of bears, big cats or primates getting loose and/or injuring someone in the state.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…

ID of man killed in fiery Cherokee Co. crash near I-85 One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Blacksburg early Saturday morning, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Clemson tops UNCG 5-4 in NCAA tourney opener Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCA…

Driver escapes fiery crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co. Firefighters are working to put out a fire after a car burst into flames following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.