Toxicology report reveals Chris Cornell used Rx drugs before death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to CNN.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner reported to have found “a mix of Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Pseudoephedrine and the prescription sedative Lorazepam (Ativan) in the report” says CNN.

Despite the substances in his system, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office reported the drugs “did not contribute to the cause of death.” The official autopsy ruled the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

Cornell was buried last week at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

