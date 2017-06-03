Van hits multiple people on London Bridge, witness says

Associated Press Published: Updated:

LONDON (AP) – Witness tells BBC that a white van veered off the pavement on London Bridge and struck as many as six people.

British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

