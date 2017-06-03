Van hits multiple people on London Bridge, witness says

LONDON (AP) – Witness tells BBC that a white van veered off the pavement on London Bridge and struck as many as six people.

British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

