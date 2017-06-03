Woman caught with car full of stolen grave flowers, authorities say

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is accused of stealing a handmade bench, flowers and other objects from local cemeteries that were later used to decorate her home.

Lisa Corcoran of Vienna Township was arraigned Wednesday on a larceny charge.

Authorities say more than 100 items were taken earlier this year from 24 gravesites at two cemeteries.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell described the thefts Thursday to reporters as a “new low” and said, “to steal from the dead is an unimaginable act that defies description.”

The 44-year-old Corcoran was arrested after someone saw a car full of flowers leaving one of the cemeteries.

She was jailed Thursday on bond and has requested a court-appointed attorney.

A June 8 probable cause conference was scheduled.

