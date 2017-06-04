Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in city office

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new apartment and was told he couldn’t live there.

Bridgeo says the man let the bugs loose in the General Assistance Office where he asked for a form to request assistance and apparently was told he didn’t qualify.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Oconee Co. motorcycle crash A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Oconee County Sunday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and …

British police arrest 12 as Londoners recall night of terror British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

Family of Leonna Wright begs for answers 2 years after disappearance Two years after Leonna Wright disappeared from a Pendleton apartment complex, her family is coming together to beg the public for answers th…

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…