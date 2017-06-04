Man killed in Oconee Co. motorcycle crash

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Oconee County Sunday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and SC Highway Patrol.

A motorcycle and truck collided head-on while driving on Edgewood Dr. just north of Seneca around 7:59 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Eric Ray Sutherland, 29 of Anderson by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, Sutherland crossed over the center line, hitting the oncoming truck. No charges have been filed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s