Pedestrian dies days after being hit by car on US 221

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died two days after being struck by a car on US 221, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 11:48 p.m. on Friday, June 2nd.

According to Highway Patrol, a driver of a BMW and the pedestrian were both traveling south on US 221 when the driver struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional where they later died.

No charges have been filed.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

