VIDEO: Woman jumps in front of car, saves boy’s life

WARNING: THE ABOVE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (KRON/WCMH) — An out of control car pinned two people against a stone wall in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and police say a woman who saw what was happening likely saved a child’s life by throwing herself in front of the little boy.

Shanta Jordan didn’t know the little boy she saved.

She tried to push the little boy out of the way when a car came barreling at him, but there wasn’t time for that. Instead, she jumped in front of the car.

Police say her body absorbed much of the impact, saving the child’s life, but the boy did still sustain serious injuries.

State and local leaders will pay special tribute to Jordan in a ceremony at City Hall next week. Right now, she is recovering in the hospital.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall, and most likely, he would have perished,” Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez said. “He would have died.”

As for the little boy, doctors initially thought they would have to amputate both legs, but surgeons in the hospital spent hours operating and were able to save them.

The driver of the vehicle is also hospitalized. He’s facing reckless driving and other charges.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Oconee Co. motorcycle crash A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Oconee County Sunday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and …

British police arrest 12 as Londoners recall night of terror British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

Family of Leonna Wright begs for answers 2 years after disappearance Two years after Leonna Wright disappeared from a Pendleton apartment complex, her family is coming together to beg the public for answers th…

Motorcyclist shot in Anderson Co. A person on a motorcycle was shot Saturday morning and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

More criminal charges against former church employee On Saturday a judge set a $13,000 bond for Tim Anders, who is charged with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and c…