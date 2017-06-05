Wrong-way driver dead after head-on crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-85 southbound at mile marker 9.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:00pm when the driver of a car was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-85 and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the car was trapped in the car and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

