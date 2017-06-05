Canada combats teen sexting with naked mole rat campaign

WFLA Published:

(WFLA) — Canada is trying something a bit different to protect teens from dangerous sexting.

The Canada Centre for Child Protection said in order to keep sensitive photos from floating around on the internet, it’s asking teens to send images of naked mole rats instead.

It hopes this will protect teens and maybe even inspire a few laughs.

The official website features tons of images and GIFs you can download to share with friends.

Credit: WFLA

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s