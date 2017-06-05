Clemson DE Yeargin To Miss Upcoming Season

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Two-year Clemson letterman Richard Yeargin will miss the 2017 season after suffering a neck injury in an automobile accident over the weekend. The red-shirt junior from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was listed as a second-team defensive end at the end of spring practice.

“Richard suffered the same type of injury that Mike Williams had in 2015 as the result of an automobile accident over the weekend,” said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney. “The good news is that he will be fine long term. He will miss this season as he recovers.”

Yeargin has been a reserve defensive end on Clemson teams that have gone 28-2 over the last two years. He had 15 tackles in 10 games as a freshman in 2015 and 14 tackles, including four tackles for loss, in 12 games during Clemson’s 2016 National Championship season.