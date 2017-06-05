Former NC governor pushes for voter ID law

The Associated Press Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is urging state lawmakers to pass a new voter ID law because he said he knows “a lot of noncitizens” voted last fall.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports McCrory urged GOP legislators Saturday at the state Republican Party convention to pass a law limited to requiring voters to show identification.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month ruled against reinstating North Carolina’s voter ID law, which also changed ballot registration and early voting requirements.

The State Board of Elections found 41 noncitizens cast ballots last year. They were legal residents who were registered to vote, meaning an ID requirement likely wouldn’t have stopped them.

McCrory also criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuits challenging new laws by Republican legislators curbing the governor’s power.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s