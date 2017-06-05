Free summer meals for kids program starts today

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – School districts across the Carolinas will offer free meals for kids under 18 this summer.

It’s part of the USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Schools, churches and community centers will be set up in low-income areas to feed kids hot breakfasts and lunches.

The program is open to any child 18 and under and they do not need to be currently enrolled in school.

The South Carolina Department of Education reports there will be more than 1,000 sites set up across the state.

They estimate the program served more than 4 million meals last summer.

For a list of sites near you, click here.

